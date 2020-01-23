UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Install Body Cameras To Promote Friendly Policing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Islamabad Police install body cameras to promote friendly policing

The Islamabad Police on Thursday formally installed body cams in personnel's uniform, performing duties at different check posts to promote friendly policing in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Police on Thursday formally installed body cams in personnel's uniform, performing duties at different check posts to promote friendly policing in the city.

Out of total ten night vision cameras, purchased by the department itself, five were installed in personnel's uniform after proper training, while rest of it would be installed in next two days, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while briefing to Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah on the other day.

The initiative under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only remove the corruption from the department but would also restore the public confidence in the force, he added.

The cameras, he said, would capture images of law enforcement encounters with members of the public, including suspects, witnesses and passersby.

The recordings help keep all parties honest and allow them to gain some confidence in one another, knowing that anything anyone says about the interaction can later be verified.

He went on saying that the cameras would be connected with Safe City Project, while in this way several complaints about policemen especially serving at police pickets would be automatically resolved.

In the second phase, cameras would be provided to cops serving at patrolling and police stations, he said.

