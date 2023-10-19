Open Menu

Islamabad Police Intensify Efforts For Household Employees And Tenants Registration

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Islamabad police have intensified its "Knock the Door" for the registration of employees as well as tenants and registered 208 domestic servants during the last 24 hours.

Islamabad police spokesperson said that teams from Islamabad Capital Police are actively visiting neighbourhoods and households to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers, while also addressing citizen concerns.

Notably, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad registered data for 208 house servants from 510 houses within Bara Kahu Police Station's jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The Primary aim of this campaign is to enhance public safety and maintain law and order in the Federal capital.

Emphasizing that registering tenants and domestic workers could assist in identifying potential threats and preventing suspicious activities.

Furthermore, citizens are urged to verify the identity of any individual in civilian clothes claiming to collect data when visiting their homes.

He highlighted the risks associated with unregistered employees and tenants, underlining the potential for involvement in serious incidents such as theft and robbery.

Islamabad Capital Police is committed to utilizing all available resources to create a secure environment for the citizens of the federal capital.

