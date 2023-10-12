Open Menu

Islamabad Police Intensify Security Measures In Vital Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Islamabad police intensify security measures in vital areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Superintendent of Police (SP) for the High Security Zone conducted a thorough assessment of security protocols and safety measures in the R-Block, S-Block, and Pak-Secretariat.

During this assessment, the SP of the High Security Zone personally oversaw the security arrangements and held discussions with the officers and personnel responsible for security duties, police spokesman said.

Furthermore, he issued directives aimed at enhancing security within critical government premises, with a keen focus on internal building systems and CCTV control rooms.

The SP emphasized the need to maintain seamless records of all citizens' entries and exits while closely monitoring access points.

He also stressed the importance of the proper installation and maintenance of security cameras and systems.

In a bid to prevent any unlawful activities, the SP provided guidance to police officers, urging them to exercise heightened vigilance when encountering suspicious individuals. He made it clear that there would be no compromises in terms of security measures, and all necessary resources would be dedicated to fortify security for key government institutions, particularly given the current circumstances.

The SP concluded by urging all officers and personnel to uphold a high standard of alertness and professionalism in the execution of their duties.

Related Topics

Police All Government

Recent Stories

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

10 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

11 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

12 hours ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan