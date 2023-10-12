Islamabad police intensify security measures in vital areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Superintendent of Police (SP) for the High Security Zone conducted a thorough assessment of security protocols and safety measures in the R-Block, S-Block, and Pak-Secretariat.

During this assessment, the SP of the High Security Zone personally oversaw the security arrangements and held discussions with the officers and personnel responsible for security duties, police spokesman said.

Furthermore, he issued directives aimed at enhancing security within critical government premises, with a keen focus on internal building systems and CCTV control rooms.

The SP emphasized the need to maintain seamless records of all citizens' entries and exits while closely monitoring access points.

He also stressed the importance of the proper installation and maintenance of security cameras and systems.

In a bid to prevent any unlawful activities, the SP provided guidance to police officers, urging them to exercise heightened vigilance when encountering suspicious individuals. He made it clear that there would be no compromises in terms of security measures, and all necessary resources would be dedicated to fortify security for key government institutions, particularly given the current circumstances.

The SP concluded by urging all officers and personnel to uphold a high standard of alertness and professionalism in the execution of their duties.