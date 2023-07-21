Open Menu

Islamabad Police Introduce Dolphin Unit For Enhanced Citizens' Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The official inauguration of the Islamabad Police Dolphin Emergency Response Unit took place here Friday, signaling a significant stride in curbing street crime and bolstering citizen protection in the capital city.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan, who marked the occasion by officially initiating the operational activities of the Dolphin Unit of Islamabad Police.

The minister appreciated the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan for establishing this unit in a short time to ensure public safety.

Addressing the personnel of the Dolphin Force, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan emphasized the noble duty entrusted to them, stating, "Your duty is the protection of the citizens, which is a form of worship." He expressed the hope that they would diligently safeguard the lives and property of the citizens.

The minister lauded the establishment of the Dolphin Force and commended the entire team especially, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan for their commitment to ensuring public safety and security. He highlighted the importance of the Force in controlling street crime and bringing perpetrators to justice.

Rana Sanaullah Khan expressed the confidence in the capabilities of the Force and their ability to significantly reduce street crime in the capital city.

The inspiration behind the establishment of the Dolphin Force came from the success of a similar initiative first introduced in Lahore. Witnessing the increasing street crime in Islamabad, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, driven by the vision of safer communities, provided funds for the formation of the Dolphin Emergency Response Unit.

The Dolphin force, consisting of 900 skilled police officers, will actively patrol the streets of Islamabad to gain control over street crime and swiftly respond to emergencies. The force will also play a vital role in securing religious places and processions, ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for citizens during religious events. To commence the operations, the Dolphin Force has been equipped with 40 vehicles and 200 motorbikes, facilitating their rapid response to incidents across the city.

As the Dolphin Emergency Response Unit takes charge, citizens of Islamabad can look forward to enhanced security measures, reinforcing the efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat street crime and maintain public safety.

