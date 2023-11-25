Islamabad police introduce modern communication system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Safe City Islamabad has installed a new wireless call system on the TETRA network to enhance the security and reliability of the wireless communication system among the police.

This system ensures that police department calls are automatically secured and with the aid of recognized encryption, all types of calls will be transferred to police stations throughout the district via computer systems.

According to details, "Following the specific directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/Traffic has introduced a new feature to enhance the police communication system," a public relations officer said.

He said, "With this feature, a new wireless call system has been implemented on the TETRA network to improve the wireless communication system among the police."

"This system ensures the automatic security of police department calls and all types of calls will be transferred to police stations throughout the district via computer systems."

"Meanwhile, the CPO Safe City/Traffic stated that the record of all calls will be securely maintained with the help of this new feature."

He further mentioned, "Islamabad Capital Police is deploying all available means for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens."