Islamabad police introduce online complaint management system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have launched "online complaint management system" to facilitate public and resolve their complaints on priority basis.

The police have introduced seven different services including registration of FIR. The citizens will be able to avail all the services from their homes through the system. Police source said that all out efforts were being made to provide facilities to the public at their doorsteps.

These services include FIR registration, complaints about traffic, complaints against any police official and regarding any investigation. The citizens will be able to get an e-tag number through their mobile phones without visiting police station. The e-tag numbers will be sent to the complainant through WhatsApp and text message. The citizens are advised to visit Islamabad Police website or go to a direct link(complaints.islamabadpolice.gov.pk) to register their complaints.

The source said the police were striving to make Islamabad a crime-free city by timely addressing complaints of the public.

