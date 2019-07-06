UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Introduce Slogan For Decent Policing Culture

Islamabad police introduce slogan for decent policing culture

Islamabad police have introduced the new slogan `first salute then proceed decently to earn tribute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam) to ensure decent policing culture in the city and dealing with citizens in a respectful manner

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters), Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have issued directions in their respective wings to change policing culture and ensure friendly policing in the city.

The IGP categorically directed all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He stressed for decent attitude of policemen with public for success in policing affairs and said citizens should be behaved in polite manner because this gesture could address their grievances to a maximum level.

He urged all cops to serve the people with dedication and change policing and `thana' culture by ensuring public friendly environment in all police stations.

Islamabad police chief said corruption was not tolerable in policing affairs and an internal accountability system has been introduced in department to make policemen accountable of their professional output.

Aamir Zulfiqar expressed his determination to bridge the gap between police and public and make Islamabad police a real friendly police.

