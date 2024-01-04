Islamabad police introduce virtual driving license for citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police have rolled out a virtual driving license to enhance citizen convenience and facilitate them at their door step.

Individuals possessing driving licenses in Islamabad can now easily obtain their virtual licenses by visiting the official website and entering their National Identity Card number, driving license number, and expiration date. Police spokesperson said that this initiative is designed to empower residents to download and renew their driving licenses from the comfort of their homes.

The implementation of virtual driving licenses is a significant step towards simplifying the licensing process and promoting ease of access for the community.

CPO Safe City/Traffic emphasizes that this initiative aims to provide valuable services to the residents of the Federal capital. Special police teams are actively engaged in educating the public about traffic laws and road safety at various checkpoints and roads.

In addition to the online platform, Islamabad Capital Police is also giving awareness about road safety and traffic laws through radio FM 92.4. This proactive approach keeps the public well-informed about the latest traffic situations in the federal capital.