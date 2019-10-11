UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Introduces 'Mobile Facilitation Centre' To Resolve People's Problems

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Islamabad police have introduced a "Mobile Facilitation Centre" to address citizens' problems at their doorsteps, which will visit them to know about their problems and ensure immediate assistance to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have introduced a "Mobile Facilitation Centre" to address citizens' problems at their doorsteps, which will visit them to know about their problems and ensure immediate assistance to them.

A police mobile van will visit various sectors of the capital city and people will be properly informed about the timings of this van through roster. It is to mention that Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari formally inaugurated it on October 9, 2019.

Mobile Facilitation Van will offer various services like issuance of character certificates, police clearance certificate, lost report and to facilitate in tenants' registration, vehicle registration and verification, servant registration and complaint registration.

It will ensure fast-track redressal of complaints related to lost and snatching reports. People feel reluctant to visit police stations for registering their complaints but now, the police will be at their doorsteps to consider their complaints.

The residents of Islamabad have also appreciated the initiative saying that it will bridge the gap between the police and citizens.

Islamabad Police have recently set up a special desk for overseas Pakistanis in the Federal capital to cater to their problems. The Citizens' facilitation center in F-6 is offering a one-stop solution for their problems, including vehicle verification, provision of driving licenses, and a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in any police station.

