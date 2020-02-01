UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Introduces 'sector Safety Patrolling Team'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:57 PM

Islamabad Police introduces 'sector safety patrolling team'

Islamabad Police on Saturday introduced 'sector safety patrolling team' to curb the crimes and to ensure the protection of public lives and properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Saturday introduced 'sector safety patrolling team' to curb the crimes and to ensure the protection of public lives and properties.

A convoy consisting around 30 vehicles would perform patrolling in each street of every sector in the city on daily basis.

It would cover one sector in one day under the supervision of zonal superintendent of Police (SP).

SP Saddar Zone kicks off the activity in sector F-10 and briefed the deputed personnel about performing duties.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Saddar

Recent Stories

Strategy to counter coronavirus, dengue soon: Chie ..

11 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways team retrieves Rs 100mln land fr ..

12 seconds ago

WHO Pakistan takes measures to prevent Coronavirus ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan Sports Board team defeats Information Min ..

18 seconds ago

CNS is decorated with high Indonesian military awa ..

8 minutes ago

Still hold our decision to not bring Pakistanis ba ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.