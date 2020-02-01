Islamabad Police introduces 'sector safety patrolling team'

(@imziishan)

Islamabad Police on Saturday introduced 'sector safety patrolling team' to curb the crimes and to ensure the protection of public lives and properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Saturday introduced 'sector safety patrolling team' to curb the crimes and to ensure the protection of public lives and properties.

A convoy consisting around 30 vehicles would perform patrolling in each street of every sector in the city on daily basis.

It would cover one sector in one day under the supervision of zonal superintendent of Police (SP).

SP Saddar Zone kicks off the activity in sector F-10 and briefed the deputed personnel about performing duties.