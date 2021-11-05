Islamabad police introducing corruption-free system to facilitate complainers: IG

The Islamabad police were introducing a "technology-based and corruption-free smart system" to facilitate complainers, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad police were introducing a "technology-based and corruption-free smart system" to facilitate complainers, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Friday.

He said the department had installed a modern digital system through which interaction of police with common citizens will be strictly monitored.

In an interview with a private news channel, IG said that corruption, abuse of power, killing and torture in police custody at any level would not be tolerated and action would be ensured against the officers and personnel involved in such irregularities, adding, through this digital control room all officers would be strictly monitored.

He said with digitalization of monitoring system a special attention would be given to improve the quality of investigation so that the society could be made crime-free by punishing the professional accused involved in serious crimes.

IG said the aim of this modern technology was to ensure effective policing and to check conduct of police officials with citizens, adding, such steps would improve the image of the police force while trust of citizens on police would also increase.

He said a citizen can register his/her complaint through various modes of commutation including SMS, online portal, email, telephone, fax, by post and in person.

Under the new digital system, every complaint would be entered with a unique and transparent system, he added.

Islamabad police was introducing reforms in police stations with the aim to make it more public-friendly and improve public service delivery up to the expectations of the general public, he added.

"Record of all visitors, prompt registration of complaints and improved skills of investigation, live monitoring and control of police stations, and related activities would be available through this system", he explained.