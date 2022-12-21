UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Investigate Break-in At Shiffa Yousafzai's Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

The police are examining all aspects of the incident and all sources will be used to get to the bottom of it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2022) Islamabad police investigating on Wednesday held investigation into a break-in at the home of anchorperson Shiffa Yousafzai on Tuesday night.

"The police are examining all aspects of the incident and all sources will be investigated to get to the bottom of it,” said the police in a statement.

They said that the officials were present at Yousafzai’s home and that she was safe. Police stated that arrangements had been made to provide her with adequate security.

Anchorperson Shiffa Yousafzai in a video messagei had alleged that a group of armed men scaled the wall of her home and barged into the premises.

She, however, said that she was out with her parents when the incident took place.

The men, she alleged, also tortured the household staff and questioned them about her whereabouts.

On other hand, Hum news — the channel for which Yousafzai works for — tweeted that a first information report (FIR) of the incident had been lodged at the Kohsar police station.

The FIR was registered under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders strongly condemned the incident. The PM sought report from the police authorities.

