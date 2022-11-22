Islamabad police issue advisory for recruitment of constables

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have issued an advisory for the candidates who applied and joined physical tests for the recruitment of constables.

Islamabad Capital Police have received some reports that fraudsters can issue fake offer letters for the recruitment of constables in ICT Police.

Islamabad Capital Police will publish the list of successful candidates on the website after the completion of the recruitment process and the Central Police Office to issue the offer letters. The successful candidates will be given offer letters by hand.

Citizens are requested to beware of those fraudsters and keep visiting the website islamabadpolice.gov.pk for any information.