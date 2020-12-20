UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Issue Confirmation List Of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Islamabad police issue confirmation list of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police has issued confirmation list of 38 Inspectors and 141 Sub-Inspectors and approved their Names against these ranks.

The list was issued in a meeting of the Committee headed by DIG (Headquarters) held at Central Police Office following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The meeting was attended among others by its members including AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Traffic) and DSP (Legal). The Committee approved the confirmation list and issued it.

The issuance of such list would help ensure merit in the force and to encourage police officials.

The same list has been uploaded on the official website of Islamabad police (islamabadpolice.gov.pk).

