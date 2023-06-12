UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Issue Driving License Suspension Notices To 104 E-challan Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Islamabad Capital Police have taken a strong stance against traffic violators by issuing notices to suspend the driving licenses of 104 individuals who have failed to pay their e-challans.

In a recent development, an additional 293 lawbreakers who had violated traffic rules promptly submitted e-challans and paid fines amounts. This move comes as part of the police's efforts to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations.

According to a police public relations officer, the authorities are actively working to locate and impound vehicles belonging to e-challan defaulters. They are employing advanced technology such as the briefcam software and Safe City cameras, which have proven instrumental in identifying and tracking down these violators. Simultaneously, the remaining defaulters are being duly informed through messages, phone calls, and updates on the official website of the Islamabad Capital Police, www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk.

To facilitate citizens in checking their e-challan status, a convenient online system has been established. By entering their vehicle registration number on the provided link, citizens can easily access information regarding any pending e-challans: https://ict.islamabadpolice.

gov.pk:8081/veri/verify_e_challan.php. Moreover, vehicle owners who have received e-challans can conveniently make payments through the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS bank wallet.

These measures are being taken in line with the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The Islamabad Capital Police has adopted a proactive approach, issuing e-challan tickets on a daily basis to individuals who violate traffic rules. This efficient system relies on high-tech cameras and the automated infrastructure of Safe City Islamabad to detect and penalize offenders promptly.

The Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Safe City Islamabad has issued a stern warning to all e-challan defaulters. Those who fail to submit their challans within the specified timeframe will face strict legal consequences. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining law and order in the federal capital, the CPO has reiterated that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens remains the utmost priority of the Islamabad Capital Police.

With these strict measures in place, the Islamabad Capital Police aims to create a safer and more disciplined environment on the roads, promoting responsible driving and ensuring the well-being of all residents in the capital city.

