Islamabad Police issue list of 100 Safe City E-Challan defaulters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police has issued a list of 100 defaulters of Safe City E-Challan, who have been found the most frequent violators of traffic rules.

"These individuals have been issued e-challan tickets for their violations but have failed to submit the required fines," said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Police on Tuesday.

He said that the vehicles of the violators would be locked in police stations until the fines are paid, adding that the Safe City cameras are diligently monitoring vehicles violating the traffic rules.

The spokesman urged all citizens to comply with the city's traffic rules. The owners of these vehicles have been asked to submit the fines as soon as possible.

The Islamabad Capital Police is making efforts for making an integrated traffic system to ensure safer roads for all citizens, he added.