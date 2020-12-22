Islamabad police issue performance report of 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police Tuesday issued performance report for the year 2020 and renewed commitment to do its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

According to report, the remarkable success was achieved against crime following directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar as all police officials accelerated efforts to curb crime in the city. Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed led efforts of the force against crime which succeeded to nab 15,799 accused including 1934 absconders during the year 2020.

The police also succeeded to recover 451 vehicles, 287 motorbikes and other snatched as well as looted items from the nabbed accused while investigation on 10,441 cases was completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts. A total of 340 gangs were busted and 807 gangsters were held during this period.

Owing renewed efforts during the current year, police arrested 430 persons involved in 289 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth millions of rupees from them including cash, gold ornaments and cell phones. A total of 587 burglars/thieves were also held for their involvement in 431 cases and valuables were also recovered from them.

A total of 502 accused involved in 485 cases of bikes or vehicles' theft were held and 451 stolen or tempered vehicles and 287 motorbikes were recovered from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 706 proclaimed offenders and 1228 court absconders who were wanted to police for their involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, snatching and other crimes of heinous nature. .

A total of 102 persons were held red-handed when they were planning to commit dacoties in various areas while 92 persons were arrested for residing illegally in the country.

Police apprehended 1363 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 74 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 50 carbines/guns, 1176 pistols, 12784 rounds and 74 daggers from them. A total of 1756 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 1641 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 571.835 kilogram hashish, 171.

076 kilogram heroin, 10.515 kilogram opium, 2.293 gram ice, 271 gram cocaine and 20,284 wine/liquor bottles.

Police also held four persons involved in supplying narcotics at educational institutions and recovered 2.120 kilogram hashish, 1.140 kilogram heroin and 115 gram ice from them.

Islamabad police launched crackdown against those involved in immoral activities and arrested 196 persons after registering 27 cases against them. To ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 53 combing/search operations were conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies and 583 suspects were held.

During the same period, the legal action was taken against 14,622 professional alm-seekers while 23 blind murder cases were resolved and 39 alleged killers were nabbed.

Similarly, 503 persons were nabbed for involvement in aerial firing and 309 gamblers were held during this period. In efforts to curb sheesha smoking, teams of Islamabad police raided at various outlets and nabbed 257 persons for involvement in sheesha smoking.

Meanwhile, 511 and 17 persons were arrested for their involvement in land grabbing and extortion activities respectively while 3051 persons were nabbed under section 188 PPC and 134 persons under sections 285/286 PPC.

A total of 31 persons were held under Pure Food Act as they were found involved in selling unhygienic food while 30 persons were nabbed under Amplifier Act.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said the police officers and jawans remained firm against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during 2020 following instructions from IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. He urged the police officials to adopt decent and polite attitude as it helps in inculcating friendly police ecology and resolving most of the problems.

He also directed for effective crackdown against drug peddlers so that society can get rid of drug menace. He asked police officials for effective patrolling to check street crime and dacoity or snatching incidents.

The Police spokesperson said that IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and the DIG (Operations) have appreciated the overall performance and directed for further effective policing measures in the city.