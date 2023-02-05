UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Issue Sketch Of One Suspect Involved In F-9 Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Sunday issued a sketch of one of the suspects allegedly involved in the rape of a woman in the capital's F-9 Park on Thursday night.

A first information report (FIR) had been filed under Section 376 (punishment for rape) at the capital's Margalla police station.

Police spokesman said the sketch had been prepared with the help of the details provided by the victim and it would be matched with the CCTV footage of the park premises.

