Islamabad Police issues new safety guidelines for inter-district travelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Police have introduced a set of fresh safety guidelines for protecting passengers traveling inter-district and ensuring safe travel for them.

The SSP CTD, along with the Chief Traffic Officer and Zonal DPOs would ensure the implementation of these guidelines for the safety of travelers which have been introduced after a recent accident on a motorway leaving around 18 persons unidentified.

As a part of these measures, detailed information regarding passengers and their destinations will be systematically collected from the respective bus station managers. A comprehensive daily log of passenger data will be maintained, aiding in the efficient tracking and management of travelers.

Stricter enforcement of parking regulations at bus stands will be implemented, ensuring orderliness and safety for all.

The allocation of specific areas within bus stands will be done to facilitate organized passenger boarding and disembarking.

An advanced geographical tagging system will be employed to register all existing bus stands within the Geographic Information System (GIS), improving their traceability. The information of all passengers will be centrally recorded and managed through the Hotel Eye system, enhancing overall safety and security.

To monitor and maintain traffic arrangements effectively, the Safe City surveillance system will be utilized at bus stands.

"These guidelines reflect the Islamabad Police's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of travelers, ultimately aiming to mitigate risks associated with inter-district journeys and ensuring a safer travel experience for all," a police spokesperson added.