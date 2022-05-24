Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic plan to facilitate the public ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) long march to the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic plan to facilitate the public ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) long march to the Federal capital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a long march in Islamabad, on May 25 (Wednesday).

According to an official update, ITP has closed entry and exit points to the red zone on 'Ayub chowk', 'NADRA chowk', 'Express chowk', and 'Serena chowk'. It further highlights that those who wish to enter or exit the red zone can only do so via Margalla road.

The authorities have set up tight security measures across Islamabad's sensitive points. The law enforcement agencies will also conduct security checks on the people traveling to or from Islamabad.