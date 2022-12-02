UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Khidmat Centers Facilitate 1,18,419 Citizens This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Islamabad Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 1,18,419 citizens this year

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Police Khidmat Centers of Islamabad capital police are providing transparent and expeditious services to the citizens and overall facilitated 1,18,419 persons with different services during the ongoing year.

The police source said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan is ensuring all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad. Police Khidmat Centers issue character certificates, general police verification reports, copies of FIR, missing children reports, and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

These centers, he said, issued 16,795 character certificates, 25,165 general police verification reports, 9,605 reports of missing documents, registration of 3,928 vehicles, 40,092 foreigners registration services during the ongoing year.

It is mentioned that the Police mobile facilitation van service has also been working while various Khidmat Centers in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna, and at different police stations are also facilitating the citizens.

Well-trained staff has been appointed at these centers who are providing the best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners.

