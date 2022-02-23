UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Launch 24/7 Drive-through Services

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Islamabad police launch 24/7 drive-through services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have launched a 24/7 drive-through facility' for the public at the Police Facilitation Center situated in F-6 Markaz.

The public can now avail 28 services including Character Certificate, General Police Verification, Tenant Registration, Missing/Lost Report, Foreigner Registration, Volunteer Registration, Servant Registration, Driving License Verification, Copy of FIR, and Vehicle Verification at any time of the day from their vehicle.

Police said that all of the already-provided services will now be available to the citizens round the clock and they will also be able to avail new services including renewal of driving license through the drive-through facility.

An entire floor at the Police Facilitation Center has also been allocated for women.

ICT Police's Gender Protection Unit which is fighting against harassment and violent crimes against women and transgender has been shifted on this floor as well.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus expressed hope that the F-6 Police Facilitation Center will continue to provide transparent and expeditious services to the citizens. He said that Islamabad police will also continue reviewing the services to improve them.

It is to mention that seven facilitation centers of Islamabad police are functioning in the Capital which are located in F-6 Markaz, H-11 Police Lines, Banigala Police Station, Khanna Pul Police Station, Golra Police Station, PIMS, and Poly Clinic. I Police Facilitation Center situated in F-6 Markaz has introduced 24/7 `drive-through facility' for the convenience of public.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicle Women FIR All From

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

14 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

14 minutes ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

14 minutes ago
 Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

24 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>