Islamabad police launch 24/7 drive-through services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have launched a 24/7 drive-through facility' for the public at the Police Facilitation Center situated in F-6 Markaz.

The public can now avail 28 services including Character Certificate, General Police Verification, Tenant Registration, Missing/Lost Report, Foreigner Registration, Volunteer Registration, Servant Registration, Driving License Verification, Copy of FIR, and Vehicle Verification at any time of the day from their vehicle.

Police said that all of the already-provided services will now be available to the citizens round the clock and they will also be able to avail new services including renewal of driving license through the drive-through facility.

An entire floor at the Police Facilitation Center has also been allocated for women.

ICT Police's Gender Protection Unit which is fighting against harassment and violent crimes against women and transgender has been shifted on this floor as well.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus expressed hope that the F-6 Police Facilitation Center will continue to provide transparent and expeditious services to the citizens. He said that Islamabad police will also continue reviewing the services to improve them.

It is to mention that seven facilitation centers of Islamabad police are functioning in the Capital which are located in F-6 Markaz, H-11 Police Lines, Banigala Police Station, Khanna Pul Police Station, Golra Police Station, PIMS, and Poly Clinic. I Police Facilitation Center situated in F-6 Markaz has introduced 24/7 `drive-through facility' for the convenience of public.

