UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Launch Campaign To Promote Relations With Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Islamabad police launch campaign to promote relations with public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have launched campaign to promote relations with public and ensure positive image of police among citizens.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Capital police have launched campaign to enhance police-public coordination and ensure trust building measures.

Following this campaign, police officials would hold `Open Kuthceries' and ensure community policing through interaction with people in mohallahs, markets, traders, religious scholars, teachers, civil society organizations, minority community and people from various walks of life.

IGP Islamabad said that such steps would create sense of security among citizens and inculcate friendly police ecology in the city. Common citizens would be able to access police officials through this campaign and trust on police would increase, the IGP said.

He said that public issues would be resolved and high vigilance against anti-social elements as well as law and order situation to be ensured through such interactions.

Islamabad police chief said that professional skills of policemen would also increase through these measures. He also sought cooperation of citizens for success of this campaign.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Minority Law And Order Civil Society Market From

Recent Stories

25 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

26 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

39 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

40 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.