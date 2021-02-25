Islamabad police launch campaign to promote relations with public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have launched campaign to promote relations with public and ensure positive image of police among citizens.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Capital police have launched campaign to enhance police-public coordination and ensure trust building measures.

Following this campaign, police officials would hold `Open Kuthceries' and ensure community policing through interaction with people in mohallahs, markets, traders, religious scholars, teachers, civil society organizations, minority community and people from various walks of life.

IGP Islamabad said that such steps would create sense of security among citizens and inculcate friendly police ecology in the city. Common citizens would be able to access police officials through this campaign and trust on police would increase, the IGP said.

He said that public issues would be resolved and high vigilance against anti-social elements as well as law and order situation to be ensured through such interactions.

Islamabad police chief said that professional skills of policemen would also increase through these measures. He also sought cooperation of citizens for success of this campaign.