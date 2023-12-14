Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

Islamabad Capital Police have launched a comprehensive awareness campaign in the federal capital aimed at eliminating drug abuse and protecting the youth from the harmful consequences of narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have launched a comprehensive awareness campaign in the Federal capital aimed at eliminating drug abuse and protecting the youth from the harmful consequences of narcotics.

As a pivotal part of this endeavour, CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari delivered an insightful lecture at the International Islamic University (IAU), shedding light on the perils of substance abuse and outlining preventive measures.

The lecture garnered active participation from professors, students, and university staff. Capital Police Officer Bukhari underscored the adverse effects of drug usage, particularly among the youth, emphasizing the threats it poses to both health and prospects.

Attendees were urged to proactively engage in safeguarding themselves and their communities from this menace. Recommendations were put forth for educational institutions to organize seminars and anti-drug marches, fostering a collective effort against substance abuse.

During the lecture, CPO/DIG Operations addressed queries from the audience, providing clarity on Islamabad Capital Police's legal actions against drug-related offenses. The commitment of the police force to bring perpetrators, especially those involved in drug trafficking, to justice was emphasized.

Furthermore, the Islamabad Capital Police is actively seeking the cooperation of citizens in ensuring the city's security.

Attendees were encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to their respective police station, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or via the ICT-15 app. This collaborative approach underscores the shared responsibility of creating a safer and drug-free environment for all residents.