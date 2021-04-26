Islamabad police launch crackdown against drug pushers, recover cache of narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Monday conducted successful operation against drug peddlers at Athal and Dore villages and nabbed 18 outlaws besides recovered huge cache of narcotics from them, said DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar.

Addressing a press conference here at police line headquarters along with SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, he said that special police squads have been constituted to ensure effective action against drug pushers in the Capital. Successful operations were conducted against drug peddlers in villages of Dore and Athal during last night and in wee hours on Monday, he said adding that police arrested 18 drug dealers including six notorious persons involved in this ugly business besides recovery of cache of narcotics from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that 3730 gram heroin, 1110 gram hashish was recovered during operation at Dore village while 22 kilogram hashish, one kilogram heroin, 70 gram ice, one pistol, a short gun and ammunition was recovered from 12 other persons active in Athal village, he added.

He said that effective crackdown was underway in other parts of the city and also against those supplying drugs at educational institutions. During the last one month, he said that 55 drug pushers including nine Nigerian nationals have been arrested and 40022 gram heroin, 32783 gram hashish, 16 gram cocaine, 60 gram ice, 270 tranquilizing pills and 338 wine bottles were recovered from them.

DIG (Operations) said that that Islamabad Police would safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them. He said that effective plan has been devised for action against those supplying drugs at educational institutions and crackdown to remain continue till complete elimination of such activities.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Responding to a question, he said that indiscriminate action would be made against those involved in such acts as several foreigners including Nigerian nationals have been arrested in the recent past. He said that efforts have been underway under the supervision of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to combat crime effectively and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.