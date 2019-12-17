UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Launch Crackdown To Arrest Professional Beggars, Their Handlers

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have launched special crackdown to arrest professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the source said that special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars' handler while more than one hundred beggars have been arrested during last 48 hours. Legal process has been initiated against these nabbed professional alm-seekers, the source maintained.

Meanwhile, it has been directed to shift beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres so that they can be made responsible citizens.

The source said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centres after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads have been constituted to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis, the source maintained.

He said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers would remain continue and strict action would be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

