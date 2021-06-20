UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Launch Helpline, Set Up Desk To Lodge Complaints Against Cops

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Islamabad police launch helpline, set up desk to lodge complaints against cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have introduced a toll free helpline (1715) and set up desk with the main objective to prevent misuse of police powers and make cops more responsive toward pubic complaints.

These unique initiatives have been taken under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman. Through, IG Complaint Desk (ICD) and helpline (1715), the internal accountability of police employees would be accelerated while they would be also more responsive to public issues.

A ceremony was held at Central Police Office (CPO) to formally launch this system and IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman inaugurated it. The ceremony was attended among others by AIG (Establishment)) Dr. Naveed Atif, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, Director IT Saleem Raza Sheikh.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the IGP said ICD desk and 24/7 helpline (1715) have been set up to address the public grievances and people would be able to launch complaints against policemen by following a simple process. Islamabad police chief said that he would himself review the complaints received through this system.

IGP Islamabad said that police is being provided resources and capacity building programs have been initiated for them. Along with, he said we want an effective and efficient system for police accountability and toll free helpline (1715) service has been launched which would work round the clock.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued for the staff working at ICD desk and helpline (1715). The received complaints, he said, would be forwarded to the supervisory officers who would contact with complainants within six hours and ensure meeting with them within 24 hours.

The complainants would be informed through mobile SMS regarding progress on his/her complaints. The relevant SPs would also meet with one-fourth of the complainants and to forward the reports to CPO regarding progress or legal action on the complaints.

Islamabad police chief said that existing Online Complaint Management System (OCMS) has been merged with ICD and the citizens can easily access to it rather than resorting to social media and other communication sources for taking up their issues. The received complaints would be reviewed from various aspects and to be resolved according to the law.

It is to mention that Islamabad police have introduced FIR SMS alert system, Traffic SMS alert system, online appointment system for getting driving license, online system for registration of tenants, online gender protection unit and helpline (8090).

All these systems have been introduced to facilitate citizens which are also being lauded by the citizens, the IGP added.

