Islamabad Police Launch Innovative ICT-15 App For Public Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Police have unveiled an App aimed at enhancing public safety and crime prevention.

The newly introduced ICT-15 app launched following the directions of Minister for Interior Sarfraz Akbar Bugti, promises to empower the general public in the capital city by enabling them to actively participate in the fight against crime and ensure the well-being of their communities.

The ICT-15 app is now readily accessible on the Google Play Store, making it easy for residents of Islamabad to download and use. This user-friendly application opens up a channel for citizens to report a wide range of concerns, including illegal activities, incidents, complaints against law enforcement, the presence of unlawful residents, or any suspicious criminal activity.

One of the standout features of the ICT-15 app is its remarkable efficiency. As soon as information is submitted via the app, the police are committed to swift response times, ensuring that help arrives in the shortest possible duration. This commitment to rapid response times is set to be a game-changer in tackling criminal activities and emergencies within the city.

The ICT-15 app is set to play a pivotal role in forging a stronger partnership between the police force and the public. By encouraging citizens to actively participate in policing efforts, this innovative tool amplifies the impact of law enforcement.

Together, law enforcement agencies and vigilant citizens can effectively combat crime, promote safety, and create a more secure environment for all residents.

In light of this groundbreaking initiative, citizens of Islamabad are urged to download and utilize the ICT-15 app. By doing so, they can contribute to the collective effort to make Islamabad a safer and more secure place for everyone. This app symbolizes a united commitment to public safety, and your active involvement can make a significant difference in ensuring the well-being of the community.

Islamabad police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has also issued a video message about this App and urged the citizens to join hands with Islamabad police for effective policing measures.

