Islamabad Police Launch Massive Crackdown On Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Islamabad police conducted an operation within the jurisdiction of the Phulgran police station and arrested 13 accused including five drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession

Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the crackdown on drug peddlers and liquor sellers aims to create a drug-free environment in the city and to safeguard the future of the young generation.

During the operation, numerous suspicious vehicles and individuals were thoroughly inspected, leading to the identification of several key individuals involved in drug supply.

During the search operation, police teams arrested 13 accused including five drug peddlers, and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Shahid Mehmood, Pervez Akhtar, Zaheen Pervez, Ghulab Hussain, Manzar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Ishtaiq, Khawar Ishtaiq, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Waqas, Jabbar Ahmed and Babar Hussain.

The CPO/DIG (Operations), Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, emphasized the continuous commitment to transforming Islamabad into a drug-free city. He called upon every member of society to support and cooperate with law enforcement departments in the eradication of this menace.

He further said that to protect the younger generation from the detrimental effects of drug abuse, letters have been already sent to all educational institutions urging them for vigilance and to take preventive measures to combat the drug menace, he maintained.

