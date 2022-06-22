Islamabad Police launch mounted patrol

The Islamabad Police have deployed equestrian squads for patrolling in various areas of the Federal Capital where vigilance through vehicles is not possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Police have deployed equestrian squads for patrolling in various areas of the Federal Capital where vigilance through vehicles is not possible.

The mounted patrolling squads introduced on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, would ensure protection to the life and property of the citizens through effective patrolling, a press release said.

The squads would patrol in unpaved areas, hiking trails and hilly areas where patrolling of vehicles including Eagle and Falcon squads was not possible, it added.