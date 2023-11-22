Islamabad police launch program to uncover wanted criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Police have initiated a program aimed at unveiling information about wanted criminals and their involvement in various crimes.

The program, which is being broadcast on social media platforms, sheds light on Register No. 10 (Monitoring of Criminals), a comprehensive record maintained by the Islamabad Police documenting proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in crimes of various nature.

The Police Register Number 10 holds crucial information about individuals wanted by the police for their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The program seeks to inform the public about these wanted individuals, urging citizens to be vigilant and collaborate with law enforcement to ensure the apprehension of these offenders.

The Islamabad Police emphasized the importance of bringing such criminals under the full force of the law, stating that their program serves as a tool to create awareness and garner public support in the fight against crime.

The police have urged the public to watch the program in its entirety to stay informed about the criminals listed in Police Register Number 10 (Monitoring of Criminals).

Islamabad Police have called on citizens to actively participate in the collective effort to bring these offenders to justice. If anyone possesses information about the whereabouts or activities of these wanted individuals, they are encouraged to promptly report it to the police. This collaborative approach is seen as crucial in ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The program marks a proactive step by the Islamabad Police to engage with the public and harness community support in the ongoing battle against crime. By leveraging social media platforms, the police aim to reach a wider audience and encourage citizens to play an active role in maintaining law and order.

It is anticipated that this program will lead to valuable tips and information that will aid law enforcement agencies in their mission to apprehend and bring these criminals to justice.