Islamabad Police launch `School Chalo' initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Police have officially initiated the "School Chalo" campaign to address the issue of students who are frequently absent from their educational institutions and can often be found wandering in recreational areas and other public spaces.

In a proactive move under the guidance of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), the "School Chalo" campaign specifically targets students who are found absent from school or college, often seen loitering in recreational areas, markets, and other public spaces identified through the city's Safe City camera network.

These students are swiftly escorted to various police stations with the support of Dolphin squads and Safe City smart vehicles.

Moreover, during school and college hours, more than twenty students discovered visiting various recreational venues have already been safely transferred to different police stations. Police teams have diligently reached out to the parents of these students and promptly reunited them.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has emphasized that students who are absent from educational institutions and found wandering during school hours will be brought to the attention of the authorities.

He further underscored that students represent the nation's future, and safeguarding their well-being remains of utmost importance. The Islamabad Capital Police is fully committed to ensuring a bright and secure future for these young individuals.