Open Menu

Islamabad Police Launch `School Chalo' Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Islamabad Police launch `School Chalo' initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Police have officially initiated the "School Chalo" campaign to address the issue of students who are frequently absent from their educational institutions and can often be found wandering in recreational areas and other public spaces.

In a proactive move under the guidance of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), the "School Chalo" campaign specifically targets students who are found absent from school or college, often seen loitering in recreational areas, markets, and other public spaces identified through the city's Safe City camera network.

These students are swiftly escorted to various police stations with the support of Dolphin squads and Safe City smart vehicles.

Moreover, during school and college hours, more than twenty students discovered visiting various recreational venues have already been safely transferred to different police stations. Police teams have diligently reached out to the parents of these students and promptly reunited them.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has emphasized that students who are absent from educational institutions and found wandering during school hours will be brought to the attention of the authorities.

He further underscored that students represent the nation's future, and safeguarding their well-being remains of utmost importance. The Islamabad Capital Police is fully committed to ensuring a bright and secure future for these young individuals.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Young Nasir Market From

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

3 minutes ago
 As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

16 minutes ago
 ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

1 hour ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil ..

Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Türkiye launches promotional campa ..

UAE Embassy in Türkiye launches promotional campaign for COP28

13 hours ago
 DSCD convenes experts to deliberate on strategies ..

DSCD convenes experts to deliberate on strategies geared towards enhancing the w ..

13 hours ago
 ECP may seek guidance from judiciary for announcem ..

ECP may seek guidance from judiciary for announcement of single date polls: Pres ..

14 hours ago
 At least 40 killed in Darfur as UN's Sudan chief q ..

At least 40 killed in Darfur as UN's Sudan chief quits

14 hours ago
 Caretaker CM pays surprise visit to JPMC

Caretaker CM pays surprise visit to JPMC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan