Islamabad police launch special campaign against menace of narcotics, educate youth on drug prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a special awareness campaign to eradicate the use of narcotics from the Federal capital and ensure the safety of the youth from the curse of drugs.

Police teams have conducted special lectures in various educational institutions to educate students about the harms of drugs and preventive measures.

In a statement, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan highlighted that Islamabad Capital Police have launched a special awareness campaign to rid the federal capital of narcotics and safeguard the young generation from the curse of drugs.

During this campaign, police teams have delivered lectures in various educational institutions about the harms of drugs and preventive measures, emphasizing that drug abuse is detrimental to the health and future of students. Students are urged to protect themselves and contribute to saving their surroundings from the curse of drugs.

Parents and teachers are encouraged to collaborate in preventing youth from falling victim to drugs. The police teams have appealed to the public to immediately inform the police about any drug-related activities in their vicinity. The cooperation of the public is deemed crucial for the successful eradication of this menace.

Islamabad Capital Police and Anti-Narcotics Force are jointly working to combat drug trafficking, while special teams have been formed to apprehend drug peddlers in educational institutions.

ICCPO emphasized that individuals involved in businesses related to narcotics and alcohol will be brought to justice. The Islamabad Capital Police is actively engaging with the community to make the city a haven of peace, and citizens are urged to report any suspicious persons or activities to the relevant police station, the Emergency Helpline "15," or the "ICT Police" app.