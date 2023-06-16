UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Launches 22nd Summer Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 01:51 PM

Islamabad Police launches 22nd Summer camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police has initiated the 22nd Summer Camp, a part of their Community Policing program, aimed at fostering a friendly police ecology and bridging the gap between the police and the public.

The month-long camp offers children aged 4 to 14 years training in basic medical assistance, archery, self-defense, handicrafts, shooting, and martial arts. This non-profit initiative, supported by participating individuals, aims to promote trust and cooperation between the police and the community.

The Summer Camp marks another step in Islamabad's efforts to enhance police-public relations under the vision and directives of top police officials.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Top

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

29 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

3 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.