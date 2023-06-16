Islamabad Police launches 22nd Summer camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police has initiated the 22nd Summer Camp, a part of their Community Policing program, aimed at fostering a friendly police ecology and bridging the gap between the police and the public.

The month-long camp offers children aged 4 to 14 years training in basic medical assistance, archery, self-defense, handicrafts, shooting, and martial arts. This non-profit initiative, supported by participating individuals, aims to promote trust and cooperation between the police and the community.

The Summer Camp marks another step in Islamabad's efforts to enhance police-public relations under the vision and directives of top police officials.