Open Menu

Islamabad Police Launches Crackdown Against Rash PSV Drivers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Islamabad Police launches crackdown against rash PSV drivers

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has decided to expedite efforts against heavy/PSV (Public Service Vehicle) drivers who have been operating their vehicles in a hazardous and overloaded manner while repeatedly violating traffic laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has decided to expedite efforts against heavy/PSV (Public Service Vehicle) drivers who have been operating their vehicles in a hazardous and overloaded manner while repeatedly violating traffic laws.

The police have cancelled route permits for drivers with multiple violations and are urging citizens to report complaints to Islamabad Capital Police Helpline 15. This special crackdown aims to safeguard lives and property, and Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, is leading the effort to ensure public safety.

Citizens have been urged to report their complaints to Islamabad Capital Police Helpline 15.

"We will collectively ensure the protection of people's lives and property. Strict legal action will be taken against drivers who endanger the lives and property of citizens, and they will be arrested and their route permits cancelled after multiple violations besides impounding vehicles at police stations," said Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

According to the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, further stringent legal action has been decided against PSV vehicles that violate traffic laws, especially heavy public service vehicles that are operated in an overloaded and dangerous manner. Under this operation, those drivers who repeatedly violate traffic laws will have their route permits cancelled after multiple violations and they will be arrested at police stations.

In addition to this, Islamabad Capital Police has formed a special squad to further strengthen the enforcement of this legal action. The squad is tasked with carrying out operations on various roads and intersections of Islamabad and taking legal action against PSV vehicles that are violating traffic laws.

Severe legal action is also being taken against vehicles operating without fitness certificates.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, is overseeing this special campaign. Citizens can register their complaints by calling Islamabad Capital Police Helpline 15.

Chief Traffic Officer stated that it is our duty to protect the lives of citizens, and we are taking all necessary steps to address the issues faced by the public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Nasir All

Recent Stories

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-elections schedule in various ..

10 minutes ago
 PM, Sri Lankan President reaffirm to continue long ..

PM, Sri Lankan President reaffirm to continue long standing cooperation in diver ..

10 minutes ago
 Regional ombudsman holds kuli Katchehi in Matiari

Regional ombudsman holds kuli Katchehi in Matiari

10 minutes ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry announces establishment of & ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan finalize inter-re ..

Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan finalize inter-regional railway track

39 minutes ago
More monsoon rains expected this week: PMD

More monsoon rains expected this week: PMD

39 minutes ago
 Sanctuaries, liberty for TTP in neighbouring count ..

Sanctuaries, liberty for TTP in neighbouring country impacting Pakistan's securi ..

39 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performanc ..

Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performance of environment department

39 minutes ago
 Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnoda ..

Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnodar Territory Dies - Local Autho ..

39 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Won't Stop Work to Get Food, Fertili ..

Guterres Says Won't Stop Work to Get Food, Fertilizer to Markets After Grain Dea ..

10 minutes ago
 River Sutlej runs in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej runs in low flood: FFC

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan