Islamabad Police launches Gender Protection Unit

Helpline 8090 to help women, children victim of domestic violence, sexual harassment, abuse and forced labour. All facilities available under one roof, says IGP

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) Islamabad Police have launched 'Gender Protection Unit' to help women and children victim of sexual harassment, rape, and bonded labour.

Inspector-General Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman inaugurated the Unit in a grand ceremony at the Facilitation Centre in sector F-6 of the capital city. The event was attended by DIG (Operations), SSP (Traffic), Additional SP, SP City, ASP Amna Baig and other officers, human rights activists, ambassadors, welfare organizations' representatives, civil society members and media correspondents.

According to the details, well-trained female police staff has been deployed at the desk. Psychiatrist and medical staff will also be present there to provide assistance to the affected women and children. All the facilities would be available under one roof with the help of police. Psychologists, legal experts and medical officers will also be available, said IGP Islamabad while speaking on the occasion. At the outset of the event, ASP Amna Baig briefed the participants on the modalities.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, IG Islamabad said there was a need to devise a mechanism to provide all facilities to the victims of oppression under one roof. He said a simple number; '8090' would be available 24 hours a day to approach the police on the subject. He told the gathering that regularly-trained staff has been deployed there who are aware of the sensitivities of such matters.

"The staff would listen to the complainant and guide him immediately, he added. The IGP believed that the victims are in dire need of social assistance. "In view of all this, the Islamabad Police has set up a Gender Protection Unit and Helpline to provide immediate assistance to women and children who have been subjected to injustice. Helpline number 8090 will be able to register the complaints," the IGP saud further. He said well-trained female police officer at the helpline desk will immediately help and guide the victim. Besides this, legal, psychological and medical staff will also be present with them. Moreover, the affected women and children will also have access to psychologists, legal experts and medical officers.

The aim of these measures is to provide timely assistance to the affected women and children, the IGP added. He said the country cannot progress unless women work alongside men. This will be possible only when women feel empowered and safe, he believed.

According to the officials, the main objective of the Gender Protection Unit is to protect the affected women and children of the society and restore their confidence.



Special desk and help line would help victims of domestic violence, and child abuse with speedy justice and punishing those involved in these crimes by the competent courts so that society can be protected from this scourge in the future.