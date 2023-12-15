Islamabad police launches "Manadi" program for swift reunion of missing children with families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Police have rolled out the "Manadi" program, a dedicated initiative aimed at reuniting missing children with their parents or families.

The police force utilizes various social media platforms to disseminate information about missing children and those found unclaimed.

Taking a hands-on approach, respective police stations shoulder the responsibility of facilitating the reunification process.

During the tenure of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, among several distinctive initiatives, this particular step stands out as noteworthy in addressing the grievances of citizens, especially families whose children have been lost.

The program goes a step further by sharing contact details of the police officers involved on social media, ensuring open lines of communication for concerned citizens.

The concerted efforts of Islamabad Police are directed towards the safe return of these children to their families, emphasizing a proactive and community-oriented policing approach.

The public response to the "Manadi" program has been overwhelmingly positive, with citizens lauding the initiative as a commendable step towards community policing.

Islamabad Police's commitment to ensuring the well-being of the community has garnered widespread acknowledgement and appreciation, marking a significant stride in fostering trust and cooperation between the police force and the public.