Islamabad Police making efforts to promote relations with community, win public support: Police Officials

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps.

These were the common views expressed by the Superintendent of Police (SPs) Industrial Area Zone Sayed Aziz and SP Rural Zone of Malik Naeem Iqbal who held `Open Kutcheries' in their respective area on Monday.Both SPs organized this activity for interaction with public and listen to their complaints following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with people.

The SPs listened to the problems of the people gave directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.Deputy Superintendents of Police of circles in these police zones, Station House Officers of Industrial area and Rural area police stations, other police officials and hundreds of people were also present on the occasion.

The SPs said that Islamabad police is taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and said the force requires the cooperation of citizens to ensure fool proof security.They were of the view that public cooperation is vital for effective policing and crime can be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

They appealed citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects. They said that effective policing is only possible through cooperation of public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their door steps.The SPs said that Islamabad police have launched effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling, land occupation and criminal activities in their respective areas.

They said that Islamabad police is committed to secure the future of next generation and drug peddling activities would be curbed through cooperation of citizens and parents of children.