Islamabad Police Merge All Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Islamabad police merge all emergency services, introduces Pukaar-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have merged all police emergency services at safe city and introduced new helpline with the name of "Pukaar-15" for prompt action in case of any mishap and provision of police report to the complainant on the spot.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that the vision of the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has been implemented on the special orders of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

The IGP said that an Eagle Squad of 1,000 police personnel has also been added to it, which will act as a first responder. The basic purpose of the Pukaar-15 is to facilitate the citizens are at their doorstep.

Citizens will now call Pukaar-15 in any emergency and the nearest Eagle Squad will arrive as the first responder. Subsequently, the staff of the concerned police station will arrive at the scene, write down all the data and circumstances of the complainant and will register the First Information Report (FIR) on the spot. The officer will also provide a copy of FIR to the complainant.

The IGP Islamabad said that the Federal Minister for Interior had directed the revamping of Safe City and reforms in the police. He said that funds have been sanctioned for the coverage of Safe City which will be increased from 30% to 100%. The main purpose of all these reforms is to solve the issues of the public at their doorsteps.

