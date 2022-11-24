UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Mobilizes Security Apparatus For Better Output

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Islamabad police mobilizes security apparatus for better output

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday decided to tighten security in the city and ensure extra deployment at entry as well as exit points of the city.

According to a police source, all police officials have been directed by Central Police Office to ensure effective security measures in their respective areas and combat crime through a comprehensive strategy. It has been directed to maintain high alert security and ensure strict checking at exit and entry points of the city.

The police source said that SPs were directed to brief their subordinates about improved security by utilizing all necessary resources. It has been directed for the extra deployment of police personnel by taking security measures at important locations of the city including buildings, markets, important chowks, signals, and worship places.

The police source said that it has been decided that any law and order situation in Islamabad will be dealt with using modern techniques.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that all the officers should be ready at all times to deal with the law and order situation. He said that Islamabad police would never allow anybody to disturb peace in the city. He directed all the concerned to take all necessary measures to protect the life and property of citizens.

The source said that Islamabad police have decided to seal Faizabad from all directions through containers while around 20,000 personnel including contingents of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary would be deployed at entry points of the city.

Alternate traffic arrangements would b ensured for the convenience of citizens while Rawal Dam Chowk and Taramri Chowk would be open for those coming from Bahara Kahu or Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Law And Order Dam Traffic Alert Faizabad Nasir Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

5 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

14 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

14 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

14 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.