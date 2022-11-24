Islamabad police mobilizes security apparatus for better output

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday decided to tighten security in the city and ensure extra deployment at entry as well as exit points of the city.

According to a police source, all police officials have been directed by Central Police Office to ensure effective security measures in their respective areas and combat crime through a comprehensive strategy. It has been directed to maintain high alert security and ensure strict checking at exit and entry points of the city.

The police source said that SPs were directed to brief their subordinates about improved security by utilizing all necessary resources. It has been directed for the extra deployment of police personnel by taking security measures at important locations of the city including buildings, markets, important chowks, signals, and worship places.

The police source said that it has been decided that any law and order situation in Islamabad will be dealt with using modern techniques.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that all the officers should be ready at all times to deal with the law and order situation. He said that Islamabad police would never allow anybody to disturb peace in the city. He directed all the concerned to take all necessary measures to protect the life and property of citizens.

The source said that Islamabad police have decided to seal Faizabad from all directions through containers while around 20,000 personnel including contingents of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary would be deployed at entry points of the city.

Alternate traffic arrangements would b ensured for the convenience of citizens while Rawal Dam Chowk and Taramri Chowk would be open for those coming from Bahara Kahu or Azad Kashmir.