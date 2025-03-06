Open Menu

Islamabad Police Mourns The Passing Of ASI Rana Nadeem

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Islamabad Police mourns the passing of ASI Rana Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police deeply mourns the passing of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rana Nadeem Ahmed, who dedicated over 25 years of his life to the force. His funeral prayer was offered on Thursday at Police Lines Headquarters.

A police spokesperson told APP that ASI Rana Nadeem passed away due to cardiac arrest last night.

He said that senior officers, including DIG Headquarters Ali Raza, along with a large number of police personnel, attended the funeral to pay their respects.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, directed officials to provide full support to the bereaved family.

He said that ASI Rana Nadeem Ahmed was serving as a reader to SP Swan Zone at the time of his passing.

He said that the late officer devoted more than 25 years of his life to serving Islamabad Police with commitment and integrity.

He said that senior officers shouldered the coffin as a mark of respect, and a police contingent presented a traditional guard of honor after the funeral.

He said that ASI Rana Nadeem Ahmed will be laid to rest at H-11 Graveyard.

