Islamabad Police Moving Towards Community Policing: IGP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Islamabad police moving towards community policing: IGP

Inspector General Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Thursday said that Islamabad police was moving towards community policing with the aimed to control the crime in the city with the help of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Thursday said that Islamabad police was moving towards community policing with the aimed to control the crime in the city with the help of citizens.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of retired government officials, civil society, business community, bankers and various departments, said the spokesperson.

During the meeting, the participants put forward suggestions to improve law and order and security in the city.

Talking to the delegation, IGP said that maintaining law and order, eliminating crime was the main responsibility of the police.

With the help of community policing crime could be controlled in the city. He was of the view that the community policing will enhance trust among the people and force. He assured the participants that their suggestions will be implemented.

He further said that to promote community policing a campaign had been launched in the district.

He said that various steps had been taken to bring improvement in the police force. He said, that modern training policy, improvement in investigation process, investigation wing department revamped, registration of immediate FIR on complaints, deployment of competent and talented SHOs / clerks at police station through test interviews had been introduced to improve the performance police.

Through safety campaign ensure enforcement of traffic rules through on roads Installation of checking cameras and traffic sign boards, online appointment service and introduction of e-challan system with the help of Safe City.

Awareness about drug use and its harms is being provided at the level of schools, colleges and universities.

The IGP said that effective police measures have resulted in a significant reduction in crime. The role of citizens is very important in maintaining law and order in any city. "Your suggestions will help to improve the performance of the police force. He was of the view that such meetings should be continued in the future for positive policing.

Protecting lives and property of people is our first duty. We strive to provide the best possible facilities to the citizens" he added The delegation appreciated the steps taken by IGP to improve the police force and provide facilities to the citizens.

On this occasion, SS Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, AIG Operations, SP Saddar, SP city and other police officers were also present in the meeting.

