Islamabad police nab 1363 persons for having illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 1363 persons during 2020 and recovered cache of weapons from them, a police source said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police source said that renewed efforts were made to ensure arrests of those possessing illegal weapons. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

Islamabad police, he said, launched special crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons.

In its efforts, police succeeded to apprehend 1363 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 74 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 50 carbines/guns, 1176 pistols, 12784 rounds and 74 daggers from them.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated it and said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it. The DIG has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.

