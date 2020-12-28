UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Nab 1363 Persons For Having Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Islamabad police nab 1363 persons for having illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 1363 persons during 2020 and recovered cache of weapons from them, a police source said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police source said that renewed efforts were made to ensure arrests of those possessing illegal weapons. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

Islamabad police, he said, launched special crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons.

In its efforts, police succeeded to apprehend 1363 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 74 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 50 carbines/guns, 1176 pistols, 12784 rounds and 74 daggers from them.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated it and said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it. The DIG has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

37 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

42 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

42 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.