Islamabad Police Nab 14 Criminals, Seize Drugs & Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Islamabad Police apprehended 14 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, recovering arms and narcotics from their possession on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Police apprehended 14 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, recovering arms and narcotics from their possession on Thursday.

A public relation officer told APP that police teams from Margalla, Tarnol, Noon, Kirpa, Bhara Kahu, Nilore, and Pulgran police stations took legal action against individuals involved in different crimes.

During the operation, 10 accused were arrested, and police recovered 1,130 grams of heroin, 34 grams of ice, and six pistols along with ammunition.

Additionally, four absconders were apprehended from different areas of the city in the last 24 hours.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, stated that Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital. He emphasized that no elements will be allowed to disrupt public peace, reiterating that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens remains the police's top priority.

APP-rzr-mkz

