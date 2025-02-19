Islamabad Police nab 15 outlaws, seize weapons & drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 15 outlaws involved in various criminal activities over the last 24 hours and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Humak, Nilore, Bhara Kahu, Golra, Khanna, Phulgran, Shahzad Town, and Bani Gala police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team also arrested 15 accused and recovered 5596 grams heroin, 5175 grams hashish, 32 grams ice and four pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

