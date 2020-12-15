Islamabad police nab 1562 drug pushers during 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 1562 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police source said.

Following directions and guidance of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police source said that renewed efforts were made to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

In perspective of these directions, he said Islamabad police launched special crackdown against drug pushers and bootleggers. Police arrested 1562 persons and recovered a total of 499.

973 kilogram hashish, 158.853 kilogram heroin, 10.515 kilogram opium, 1073 gram ice, 51 gram coacine and 19168 wine bottles from them.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated it and said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

The DIG has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.

He said that utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drug, putting at risk the future of our generation.