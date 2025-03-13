Open Menu

Islamabad Police Nab 16 In Crackdown On Illegal Arms, Drug Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Islamabad Police nab 16 in crackdown on illegal arms, drug trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal weapons and drug dealers, arresting 16 suspects in the last 24 hours and registering cases against them.

A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that during the operation, law enforcement recovered six pistols of different calibers, two Kalashnikovs, and a significant quantity of ammunition from the arrested individuals.

Additionally, police seized 2,090 grams of heroin, 525 grams of hashish, 1,110 grams of opium, and 739 grams of crystal meth (Ice) from drug dealers. The suspects have been booked, and further investigations are underway.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq stated that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb crime in the Federal capital. DIG Tariq reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

