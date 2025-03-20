Islamabad Police Nab 16 In Illegal Arms And Narcotics Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have launched a crackdown against illegal arms and drug dealers, arresting 16 suspects in the last 48 hours and registering cases against them.
A public relations officer told APP on Thursday that the crackdown was conducted under the directives of senior officials to curb crime in the capital.
He said that during the operations, law enforcement officers recovered six pistols of different calibers, one rifle along with ammunition, from the arrested suspects.
He further stated that the police also confiscated 3,480 grams of heroin, 560 grams of hashish, and 1,448 grams of crystal meth (Ice) from drug peddlers.
He said cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway to dismantle networks involved in illegal arms trade and drug trafficking.
DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA to install another 3.5 MW solar system this year6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 145 illegal commercial buildings6 minutes ago
-
Establishment Division implements major reforms to enhance civil service efficiency6 minutes ago
-
NSU Vice Chancellor honored with permanent role in National Institute of Technology’s Board of Gov ..6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 16 in illegal arms and narcotics crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road6 minutes ago
-
Municipal Commissioner Sukkur directs enhanced cleanliness measures for Youm-e-Ali6 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur directs arrangements for Youm-e-Ali16 minutes ago
-
SALU reaffirms commitment to academic excellence, quality education16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 54,168 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
AJK to remember former AJK President on his 35th death anniversary tomorrow16 minutes ago
-
Tank police personnel honoured for repulsing terrorist attack16 minutes ago