Islamabad Police Nab 17 Suspects, Seize Illegal Arms & Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have launched a crackdown on illegal weapons and drug dealers, arresting 17 suspects in the past 24 hours and registering cases against them.
A public relations officer told APP that law enforcement officials recovered 11 pistols of different calibers along with ammunition from the suspects.
He said that police teams also seized 7,230 grams of hashish and 2,275 grams of heroin from drug peddlers.
He said that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations have been initiated.
He said that ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eliminating crime and maintaining law and order in the Federal capital.
/APP-rzr-mkz
