Islamabad police nab 18 outlaws; recover cache of narcotics, alcohol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police on Wednesday claimed to arrest 18 outlaws and recover drugs and alcohol from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Karachi company police team arrested an accused namely Waseem Masih and recovered one dagger from his possession. Golra police team arrested an accused namely Ali involved in the illegal sale of petroleum products.

The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Hasnain Haider and recovered 1260 grams of hashish from his possession while the Tarnol police team arrested Rizwan for having 445 grams of heroin.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested Salan Imran and recovered 20 litres of alcohol from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested Abdullah and recovered 515 grams of hashish from his possession.

The Khanna police team arrested Noman Shafqat and Hassan Ali for having a total of 2025 grams of heroin.

Furthermore, Koral, Khanna and Shamas police teams arrested Zafran, Asif, Shafqat and Shamas Khan for selling petroleum products illegally. Nilore police team arrested Ansar and recovered 1150 grams of heroin from his possession while Shahzad Town police arrested Qasim and Adnan Khan for possessing 511 grams of hashish and one iron punch.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested three professional baggers and registered cases against them under the law.